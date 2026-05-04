Government Railway Police (GRP) seizes 60g heroin at Rangia Railway Station, one detained

A CORRESPONDENT

Rangia: Government Railway Police (GRP) of Rangia Railway Station seized 60 grams of suspected Heroine from one Ramu Ray of Barouni Bihar from Down Silchar -Rangia Express at Rangia Railway Station today.

According to the OC GRP Gunajit Pathak just after arrival of the train one GRP team lead by SI Satful Das started checking the train. During routine checking the noticed that one person was sitting alone with a Bag.On doubt the police checked his bag and recovered 60 grms of suspected Heroine in 5 soap cases hiding in a pair of campus shoes. Police seized the suspected drugs and detained the accused. According to the police he was arrested earlier in same case. Interrogation was going on for more information.

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