Drugs worth Rs 35 crore seized in Cachar

SILCHAR: In two separate operations, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Cachar police had recovered huge quantities of narcotic substances from the possession of drug peddlers. The officials of the DRI seized 30 kg of methamphetamine estimated to be valued at over Rs. 30 crore in the international illicit drug market. Two persons had been arrested. A source in the DRI said, based on credible intelligence, a truck was intercepted at Sonabarighat bypass area in Cachar with the assistance of the Assam Rifles, Silchar Sector in the night on June 20.

Rummaging of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 30 rectangular size packets each containing 1 kg methamphetamine tablets totally weighing 30 kg net. The drugs were smuggled into India from Myanmar through the Indo-Myanmar land border and were being taken to other destination. The source claimed that, the DRI in the north eastern region had so far seized narcotics such as heroin, methamphetamine and ganja in the first six months 2024 valued at over Rs. 120 crore and arrested 29 persons involved in the trafficking of these narcotics.

Meanwhile, the Cachar police in the wee hours of Saturday made a successful raid at Salchapra area near Silchar and intercepted an auto rickshaw. 974 grams of heroin in 47 soap cases had been recovered from the vehicle. One person, identifed as Sirukuddin Laskar had been arrested from the auto rickshaw. The price of the contraband substances would not be less than Rs. 5 crore.

Also Read: Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika visits flood-affected areas in Darrang

Also Watch: