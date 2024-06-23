Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika visits flood-affected areas in Darrang

MANGALDAI: Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of Darrang district and inspected two breached portions of embankments at Kahitoli and Soto Athiabari caused by the recent flood waves of river Dimila and Shaktola respectively.

Talking to the media persons, minister Hazarika said that breaching of embankments are inevitable since they are made of soil. However government is making efforts for minimising such breaching incidents and over the last couple of years it has shown results too. Now the figure of the incidents of breaches in every year has come down to sixteen or seventeen from that of around forty. He further stated that presently there are riverside stretches of 300/350 kilometers in the State which are without embankments out of which government already released fund for a stretch of nearly 150 kilometers and Darrang will be getting a major share of it. He claimed that now a days the Water Resource use to charge into the repairing of the breached embankments and nearly completion of the repair works of breached portion Saktola river at Soto Athiabari within four days is one such example. Paiamentarian Dilip Saikia, legislators Dr. Paramanabda Rajbongshi of Sipajhar and Basanta Das of Mangaldai, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey also accompanied the visiting Minister.

Also Read: Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad stages protest against irregularities in NET & NEET

Also Watch: