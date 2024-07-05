DTO Cachar Intensifies Crackdown on Drunk Driving, Suspends 17 Licenses in June Following CM's Appeal

SILCHAR: The District Transport Office (DTO) in Cachar has intensified its crackdown on drunk driving, resulting in the suspension of 17 driving licenses in June. This action aligns with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal to avoid driving under the influence of liquor, using mobile phones while driving, and riding without helmets.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the DTO highlighted that the transport department suspended the licenses of individuals caught driving under the influence, using mobile phones while driving, and not wearing helmets. Ramesh Shyam, the DTO of Cachar, emphasised that the operation aims to reduce road fatalities caused by inebriated drivers.

Shyam noted that from January to June, a substantial number of driving licenses were suspended, with June seeing a significant drop in such offences due to the crackdown. The DTO also mentioned that additional licenses were suspended for using mobile phones while driving and not adhering to helmet and seatbelt regulations during the same period. This is stated in a press release issued from the Regional Office of Information and Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, Assam.

