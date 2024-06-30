Dudhnoi rape and murder case: Massive protest in Kokrajhar enters second day

KOKRAJHAR: The massive protest demanding the stringent punishment to the gang rape and murder accused persons involved in the Dudhnoi case under the aegis of the All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has entered the 2nd day on Saturday at Bodofa Children Park in the heart of Kokrajhar town. The protest demonstration which started from 10 am was joined by the leaders of ABSU, All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS), Boro Somaj and BSS besides taken part by prominent citizens of different communities including the elder brother of Hiranmoy- Amiya Khaklary, brutal attack survivors of Dudhnoi incident-Narendra Daimary-Himanta Khaklary, Raja Mahan Khaklary and others. ABSU questioned the stand of the government of Assam whether it gives due attention only on the cases of rape and murder belonging to non-ST communities.

Talking to reporters, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro said that ABSU had been demanding harsh punishments to the rapists and murder accused of Dudhnoi in Goalpara district-Dhan Ali Talukdar, Rahman Ali and Bahar Ali to end the inhuman acts but it is surprising that the government of Assam has not taken any action against the criminals for the reasons best known to them. He said, “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” is the slogan of the NDA government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam being one of the NDA ruled states should have moral responsibilities to deal with the rape and murder cases with zero tolerance.

“We have seen cabinet minister of Assam visiting Mazbat and Fakiragram in Kokrajhar next day to take stock of the situation arising out of rape case on a non-tribal girl and land related clash respectively but neither minister nor officials from Dispur has reached Dudhnoi in the last 56 days. It clearly shows the anti-tribal mindset of the government of Assam,” he said adding that there could be some technical stagnation because the rape victims and murdered youth belonged to Bodo tribal people. He also said the Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma communicated with ABSU only on Saturday and assured to send minister Pijush Hazarika to visit the incident spot today which is only because of the series of agitations. It is shameful on the part of the government to take initiative against the criminals only after massive agitation, he said, adding that the government should be impartial in dealing with the criminal activities as they have responsibilities to ensure safety and security to every daughter of the state.

