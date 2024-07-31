Nagaon and Dibrugarh Police Arrest Six Drug Peddlers, Seize Narcotics in Major Crackdown

NAGAON: Based on secret inputs, Nagaon police arrested three drug peddlers including a woman from Nagaon Jail road in the wee hours on Tuesday. Police recovered 9 soap cases filled with suspected narcotics substance weighing over 350 grams and also seized an electric rickshaw bearing registration number AS 02 DC 5489.

According to sources, the arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Faijul Islam, Gulzar Hussain and Mofida Khatun of Khanakjuri near Doboka in Hojai district. Police registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway.

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police arrested three drug peddlers from Polo ground, Tinikunia area in Dibrugarh on Monday night. The police team have seized 12 grams of suspected heroin. The three drug peddlers has been identified as Adil Qureshi, Kabir Qureshi and Wassim Hussain.

“After getting secrete inputs regarding drugs, we have launched an operation and arrested three drug peddlers and seized 12 grams of suspected heroin from their possession,” said a police official.

He said, “They are involved in peddling drugs. The three of them are drug addicts and they sale the narcotic items to the drug addicts. They have a past criminal records. They were arrested under NDPS act. Cash and scooty which were used for transporting drugs were seized.”

“The drug racket has been running in a very organised way in Assam. Dibrugarh is the hub of the drug trade. The whole supply chain has been going on from Dibrugarh by notorious drug smugglers,” said a source.

