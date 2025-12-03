Dularai Boro Somaj (DBS) expresses concern over rampage at BTC Assembly

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Dularai Boro Somaj (DBS) on Tuesday expressed its deep concern over the unfortunate incident that occurred on November 29 at the BTC Assembly saying that vandalism at the House of people has no place in democracy.

The President of the DBS, Benudhar Basumatary, in a statement said that the reports indicated that a section of individuals, reportedly associated with certain tribal student groups and the CCTOA, assembled at Bodoland University and then marched to the BTC Secretariat, where they forcibly entered and vandalized the assets of the Assembly, resorting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023, which it said in itself reflected the seriousness of the disruption. He said that such an act of aggression and destruction had no place in a democratic society.

"While we acknowledge that the issue of proposed inclusion of six additional communities into the existing list of Scheduled Tribes of Assam is a matter of deep concern for the indigenous tribal people-an issue on which some leading tribal social organizations are taking legitimate democratic steps-we firmly reject and oppose any attempt to express dissent through violence, vandalism or intimidation," he said, adding that this incident was absolutely unnecessary, unbecoming, and avoidable, and that it had caused distress to the entire community.

Basumatary said that at a time when unity, clarity of purpose, and disciplined democratic engagement were most required, such actions only weaken the collective resolve of the indigenous communities and divert attention from the real political and social challenges.

Without prejudice and without assigning blame to any organization, the DBS appealed to all concerned individuals, especially the youths to maintain restraint, uphold peace, and ensure that democratic principles guide every action. He also urged everyone to channel their concerns through dialogue, democratic mobilization, constitutional means, and constructive engagement rather than resorting to actions that tarnish the image of the society and harm their shared future. The DBS also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of the Boro people and all legitimate ST communities of Assam.

