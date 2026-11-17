Hojai: Five villagers were injured when Assam Forest Department personnel opened fire during a wild elephant drive at Raikata Jogirmukh, also known as Dighalbari Jogimath, along Garkaptani Road in Hojai district on Monday night, November 16, 2026. The incident triggered a retaliatory clash in which one forest guard was seriously injured.

The incident occurred as Assam Forest Department personnel attempted to guide a wild elephant away from residential areas towards Dighalbaree forest.

According to the supplied incident details, the elephant had been roaming along Garkaptani Road since Monday morning, covering more than 10 kilometres and attracting crowds of local spectators.

The situation escalated during the night operation after the elephant turned back in the darkness. Forest personnel opened fire using a pump-action gun loaded with rubber bullets to drive the animal away.

Five local residents sustained injuries during the firing. They were identified as Rajib Sinha, 40, Saidul Islam, 19, Rajul Hussain, 20, Rajikul Islam, 23, and Kabir Uddin, 20.

The firing was followed by a confrontation involving local residents and forest personnel, during which Forest Department jawan Anwar Hussain, 39, sustained serious injuries.

Villagers at the site alleged that forest personnel had fired without warning or informing the people gathered near the operation.

"Forest personnel opened fire without issuing any prior warning or informing the people gathered there," villagers told the media.

The allegation raises questions about the precautions taken during the night-time operation, particularly as large crowds had gathered to watch the elephant's movement.

However, no verbatim on-the-record statement from district police or Assam Forest Department officials was available in the initial reports provided for this article.

The firing left five local residents injured, while the subsequent confrontation seriously injured forest personnel Anwar Hussain.

The five villagers were identified as Rajib Sinha (40), Saidul Islam (19), Rajul Hussain (20), Rajikul Islam (23) and Kabir Uddin (20). Anwar Hussain, 39, was identified as the injured Forest Department jawan.

All six injured individuals were receiving medical treatment at HAM Hospital in Hojai. The incident reports also mentioned that as many as two forest personnel may have been injured, although one seriously injured jawan was specifically identified.

The elephant had been moving along Garkaptani Road for more than 10 kilometres before forest personnel attempted to guide it towards Dighalbaree forest. The operation took place at Raikata Jogirmukh, also identified as Dighalbari Jogimath, in Hojai district.

The incident comes against a background of escalating human-elephant conflict in Hojai, where wild elephant herds have increasingly entered villages and paddy fields in search of food.

The Hojai incident highlights the risks surrounding attempts to move wild elephants away from residential areas when local crowds gather around their movements.

The elephant's prolonged presence along Garkaptani Road had attracted spectators before the night-time operation escalated into a confrontation.

With five villagers and a forest jawan injured, the incident has brought attention to the challenges faced during human-elephant conflict management in the district.