Dumpers on Morigaon roads ordered to keep goods completely covered

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held on Sunday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Morigaon, under the chairmanship of Anamika Tewari, District Commissioner. At the outset, the Member Secretary of the Committee and Superintending Engineer, PWD (Roads), Jinnat Ahmed, apprised the members of the status of implementation of decisions taken in the previous meeting.

Expressing concern over damage to roads caused by dumpers carrying earth without proper covering, the district commissioner directed that clear instructions be issued to ensure that such vehicles ply only with adequate covering. She stressed that the use of proper covering was mandatory and that dumpers should neither damage public roads nor contribute to road accidents.

The district commissioner also instructed the district transport officer to ensure registration of e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws operating in the district. She directed the Police Department to identify accident-prone locations and discussed the possibility of installing radar systems in such areas to curb overspeeding.

Further, she instructed that road safety awareness among students be strengthened through videos and other e-learning materials in schools. She also directed that special camps be organized in colleges for issuance of driving licences to eligible students.

During the meeting, Additional District Commissioner Nitisha Bora directed that petrol pumps strictly ensure that fuel is not provided to two-wheeler riders without helmets. She also mentioned that enforcement drives against traffic rule violators would be conducted at various locations in the presence of members of the Road Safety Committee.

