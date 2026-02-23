Journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty’s demise mourned in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Morigaon District Journalists Association expressed its deep condolences over the passing away of journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty, a prominent figure in the field of newspapers and journalism in Assam. Late journalist and writer Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty was a well-known figure in the field of journalism in Morigaon district. His presence and valuable advice at various times inspired various journalists and media workers in the district. In his absence, the journalist community of the district expressed feelings of a deep void. The death of Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty was mourned by former presidents of Morigaon District Journalists Association Upen Chandra Deka, Mahendra Nath Hazarika, Pratap Hazarika, Birinchi Kumar Sharma, Jagdish Nath, former Secretary Bubumani Goswami, and many other journalists.

