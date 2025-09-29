Durga idols brought to mandaps on Sunday in Demow as Puja Begins

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Durga Puja started on Sunday, and the idols of Goddess Durga were brought to the mandaps in the evening. Durga Puja will be organized at 8 pandals in the Demow area this year. However, there is no festival fervour for Durga Puja here in Demow this year due to people still grieving the untimely demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The decorations of the pandals have been completed and the temporary stalls opened. The Demow Thakurbari Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Mahotsav 2025, which will be organized in the Thakurbari premises in Demow Chariali, is the oldest Durga Puja event in the Demow area.

Also Read: Guwahati’s Rs 1cr Durga Puja pandal mirrors Bangkok’s Wat Arun

Also Watch: