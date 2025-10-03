Durga idols immersed in Demow river amid tributes to Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: After five days of Durga Puja celebration, on Thursday, the immersions of Durga idols were done in the Demow river. There were 8 Durga Puja pandals in the Demow town area this time. The Demow Thakurbari Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Mahotsav 2025, which was organized in the Thakurbari premises in Demow Chariali, is one of the oldest Durga Puja in the Demow area. Under the patronage of Santipur Nabajyoti Sangha and in association with the People, the 54th Durga Puja was organized in the Demow Santipur Radha Krishna Mandir premises. The Santipur Nabajyoti Sangha Durga Puja is another old Durga Puja in the Demow area.

All the Durga Puja committees in Demow paid tributes to heartthrob and cultural icon Zubeen Garg in their mandap premises and played his songs.

During the immersion of Durga idols, his ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ song was played, and everybody present sang along.

