Gautam Adani says ‘true legend’ Zubeen Garg’s music became heartbeat of Northeast

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, met the family of late singer Zubeen Garg and called him a true legend whose music became the heartbeat of the Northeast. Gautam Adani on Monday took to X, formerly called Twitter, and shared a picture of the late singer.

He wrote: “Yesterday, in Guwahati, I met with the family of Zubeen Garg, a true legend whose music became the heartbeat of the Northeast and whose love for the people will forever resonate across generations.”

“May his music and memories continue to inspire millions, and may his noble soul rest in peace. #ZubeenGarg #Assam #Tribute”

It was on September 28, when Gautam Adani visited the Kahilipara residence of late singer Zubeen Garg, who breathed his last on September 19, to pay tribute to the state’s cultural icon.

Gautam Adani paid floral tributes at Zubeen Garg’s residence and met the late singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg. The meeting was brief but emotional, underscoring the wide reach and impact of Zubeen Garg’s legacy, which extended far beyond Assam and the Northeast.

Sources said the Adani Group conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and stood in solidarity with the people of Assam during this period of collective grief. (IANS)

