Early completion of bridge over Diyung river demanded in Dima Hasao district

Haflong: Conscious citizens of Mahur demanded the completion of the bridge over Diyung River before the onslaught of monsoon.

Mahur is an important town of Dima Hasao which connects neighbouring states like Nagaland and Manipur by road but due to this bridge people have been suffering a lot as claimed by the citizens of Mahur. The completion of the bridge would connect Mahur with the neighbouring villages, provide easier access to markets and healthcare, and reduce the risk of flooding during the monsoon season. It would also help to reduce traffic congestion.

Tapan Nath, a prominent social activist of Mahur informed this correspondent that the bridge in question has been the main connectivity with the Mahur town for at least 20 to 30 villages, the construction of the bridge started months back but the progress of the work was very slow more over the length of the bridge has been reduced. He opined that if the construction of the bridge is not completed before monsoon then there will be big damages to the bridge since during the monsoon, Diyung river swells with vigorous flow of water.

