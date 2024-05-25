Saga of Balacherra-Harangajao stretch: A East-West Corridor of broken promises

Haflong: For over two decades, the saga of the Balacherra-Harangajao stretch of the East-West Corridor has been one of broken promises and dashed hopes. What was envisioned as a symbol of connectivity and progress has turned into a testament to bureaucratic inefficiency and project mismanagement.

The latest claim of completing this crucial stretch by March 2024 rings hollow in the face of stark realities on the ground. Despite assurances from officials, the timeline continues to be pushed further, with the latest setback revealing that it may take an additional two months just to complete a small portion near Durbin Tilla. Such delays are not only unacceptable but also indicative of a deeper malaise plaguing infrastructure development in the region.

The inception of this project dates back to 1998, when the construction of the Sourastrata-Silchar four-lane National Highway was initiated, touted as a dream project by the then Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee. However, what should have been a symbol of progress has now become a symbol of governmental inertia and bureaucratic red tape.

The Balacherra-Harangajao stretch, covering 25.5 kilometres, holds the key to connecting various regions and communities, promising enhanced connectivity, economic growth, and improved livelihoods. Yet, despite its significance, it has been marred by delays and false promises.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) awarded the project in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode in October 2017, with a projected cost of Rs. 519.30 crore. A timeframe of 30 months was allotted for its completion, with the initial deadline set for June 2020. However, as we stand on the cusp of 2024, the project remains far from realization.

The recent claim of 93% completion of works on this stretch, as reported in some newspapers, only adds insult to injury for the long-suffering populace eagerly awaiting the fruition of this project. Such misleading assertions not only erode public trust but also highlight the need for greater transparency and accountability in project reporting.

The Balacherra-Harangajao stretch is not just a road; it represents the aspirations of millions who have been waiting patiently for improved infrastructure and connectivity. Its completion is not merely a bureaucratic formality but a moral obligation owed to the citizens, who have endured years of inconvenience and hardship due to inadequate infrastructure.

