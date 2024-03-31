Nari Shakti is Maha Shakti: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal called the ‘Nari Shakti’ as the Maha Shakti which is propelling Bharat forward in the 21st century.

While addressing at the 30th foundation day celebration of Moran Jatiyo Mahila Parishad at Borguri in Tinsukia, Sonowal hailed the Nari Shakti as the symbol of patience and perseverance addressing at the event.

Sonowal said, “Nari Shakti is the Maha Shakti - one that is propelling Bharat forward towards Atmanirbharta and Vikas. Swami Vivekananda once said that a country is great where the women is respected. The role of mother in shaping her sons and daughters to become able citizens of the society is unparalleled. The power of the country grows manifold when the power of women grows. With this vision, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government has launched ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative which has given tremendous results towards nation building. Today, the empowered Self Help Groups, mostly driven by women around the country, has been contributing immensely towards the growth of Indian economy as well as moving towards Atmanirbharata. From the greatest achievements of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to our women power in defence forces, the women of the country has been contributing in all fields. Today, women has been able to diligently run a household to a country. Nari Shakti is the symbol of patience and perseverance. Our mothers are our biggest influence to become the persons we have become. Your role in building the future of the society is unparalleled.”

“The youth must respect their historical lineage, heritage and try to learn from the great history of Morans in building the future of the community as a force of reckoning as we move towards building a Viksit Dibrugarh - aligning with the vision of PM’s Viksit Bharat. You must shape your outlook with the inspiring heroics of Bir Raghab Moran. We must study these heroic tales of our illustrious past and shape our minds towards this end so as to be a meaningful contributor towards a great Moran society. I call upon all the community organisations to provide avenues for the youth to build their personalities around these heroic characters of our golden past. Once this is done, I am confident that Moran community will become one of the best communities in the world, with a positive outlook towards the process of nation building. To beat the growing competition, it is imperative that we must move forward in this century with this outlook to shape the future generations and make them able to meet all the future challenges.”

Earlier, the senior leader of BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal visited the holy Mayamara Garpara Xatra in Dibrugarh. Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I bow down to the people to offer my respect. Armed with the ideals of Gurujona, we commit ourselves to continue to work for Assam and the society of Assamese people. In the name of Gurujona, I promise to keep our society holistically beautiful. For this, I seek blessings from the Gurujona as well as from the devoted people, and seek your cooperation. I am grateful and humbled for the love and affection that you have given me today.” Sonowal also took blessings from the Xatradhikar of Shri Shri Mayamara Madarkhat Xatra, Shri Shri Vaishnabananda Dev Goswami during the visit to this Xatra in Rohmoria.

Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the Dinjoy Satra of Chabua today. After the visit, the NDA’s Lok Sabha candidate from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “We have been offering our prayers to the almighty for happiness, peace and prosperity in our lives. We are trying to keep our society strong with devotion by keeping the ideals of Gurujona alive as traditions. I have come here to seek your blessings. The eminence of Bogoritoliya Kunda Aata Than is unparalleled. People from all over Assam as well as India come to this holy place for the spiritual peace and experience that it offers. Our minds become calm with the blessings of the Almighty. I am blessed to be present in such holy place today. May the Bhakti of this place continue to calm the mind and spirit for generations to come! I respectfully seek your blessings, cooperation & support in the journey that I have embarked to serve the people.” Sonowal also attended the All Assam Children’s Bhaona Competition at Borguri in Tinsukia later this evening.

