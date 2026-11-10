ECI Imposes Strict Poll Code Restrictions for All States Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections

Guwahati: In a major regulatory sweep to preserve the integrity of the upcoming electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced on Tuesday regarding the extended Model Code of Conduct (MCC) restrictions to retired government officials and individuals contractually engaged or re-employed by state and Union Territory administrations.

The binding directive, formally issued on Monday, 9 November 2026, aims to insulate the bureaucratic machinery from political influence following specific complaints regarding the misuse of official power and resources.

The regulatory intervention takes immediate effect across the five states gearing up for Assembly elections in early 2027: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

In comprehensive letters dispatched to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of these poll-bound states, the independent poll body effectively plugged a long-standing loophole that allowed retired individuals back into administrative loop structures without clear boundaries on political activity.

The ECI highlighted a historical gap in the regulations, noting there were previously "no specific guidelines or rules relating to their political neutrality and conduct during the MCC period" for retired government employees working in various state capacities.

Senior officials pointed out that the decision was triggered by a trend where retired bureaucrats, re-hired by incumbent state governments, were actively convening official meetings and communicating with field staff involved in crucial poll management.

Under the new directive, standard government servant restrictions now apply equally to re-employed and retired personnel during the MCC window, barring them from campaigning, canvassing, or using their influence to support any political party or candidate.

The ECI further prohibited these individuals from summoning or holding video conferences with any election-related officers in active poll constituencies.

The rules extend to all public-funded bodies, corporations, and commissions, with the ECI warning that any violations will face severe administrative repercussions.