Eco-Conscious Shift: Assam Cleans Up Rivers as Civic Bodies Target Toxic Idol Immersion Pollution

The state of Assam has achieved a milestone shift toward sustainability as civic bodies take drastic measures to protect the fragile Brahmaputra basin from the severe impact of post-festival deity immersions.

Every autumn, thousands of exquisitely crafted Durga idols are immersed in rivers and wetlands across Assam. Historically, traditional statues made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) leave behind thick, non-biodegradable debris that heavily alters riverbeds.

Furthermore, synthetic paints containing heavy metals like lead, chromium, and mercury leach directly into public waters, severely depleting dissolved oxygen levels and threatening local aquatic life, including the endangered South Asian river dolphin.

However, the latest tracking reports indicate a massive triumph for conservation. Following the strict enforcement of the amended Water Pollution Assam Rules, the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) successfully mandated the use of natural clays and water-soluble, organic dyes.

Across designated riverbanks and newly deployed artificial immersion ponds, authorities managed a clean, systematic waste-segregation drive.

By extracting structural debris immediately and containing chemical footprints in controlled environments, the initiative has protected Assam’s pristine ecosystems from catastrophic chemical degradation.