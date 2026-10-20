Zubeen Garg Justice Demand Sparks Massive Protests and Human Chain in Dispur

Massive protests erupted outside the state secretariat at Janata Bhawan in Dispur and Chachal today, October 20, 2026, as multiple political and student organisations formed an extensive human chain demanding a transparent investigation into the death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The agitation was driven by the Raijor Dal, led by president and MLA Akhil Gogoi, alongside the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and the Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS).

Public outrage has intensified following recent Gauhati High Court decisions granting bail to key accused individuals, including the late singer's cousin Sandipan Garg and band member Amritprabha Mahanta. More than 150 demonstrators were detained as heavy security forces moved in to dismantle the assembly.

Chanting "We Want Justice," protesters criticized the government's handling of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. Speaking from the demonstration site, activist Gyanashree Borah stated, "Heavy security and police have been deployed as we have taken out a democratic protest through a human chain today. However, when it was time to investigate the case and secure justice for Zubeen Garg, no personnel rushed in this manner."

In response to the public pressure, the Assam government has confirmed it will challenge the high court's bail rulings in the Supreme Court.