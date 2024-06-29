Education Leaders Convene: Meet of 151 High and HS schools’ heads held in Sivasagar district

SIVASAGAR: A meeting of the heads of 151 high and higher secondary schools in Sivasagar district was held at the Sibsagar Government Higher Secondary & Multipurpose School on Thursday. Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav and Inspector of Schools Debajyoti Gogoi were present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, District Commissioner Yadav urged everyone to take necessary measures at the school level to ensure that the educational level of the district is improved and quality results could be achieved. He also encouraged teachers to continue with effective and joyful teaching in order to enrich the students with quality education. The school heads present at the meeting expressed that the presence of the district commissioner has inspired them to work with double enthusiasm.

