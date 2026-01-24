Educational institutions in Kalaigaon celebrate Saraswati Puja with religious fervour

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Saraswati Puja was celebrated across the state on Friday with great traditional fervour and enthusiasm. In the Kalaigaon area as well, a number of schools, colleges and institutions observed the puja with equal zeal and fanfare. As Goddess Saraswati is believed to be the goddess of education and knowledge, most educational institutions observed the day in keeping with age-old traditions.

The puja was organized in major colleges and academic institutions of Kalaigaon, including Kalaigaon Junior College, Kalaigaon Higher Secondary School, Balipara Krisak Mukti High School and Swahid Mukut Das Girls ME School, along with other educational institutions.

The day, which coincides with Basant Panchami—the first day of spring—is observed as the birth anniversary of the goddess of learning and wisdom. Educational institutions celebrated Saraswati Puja with great pomp and religious fervour. Since morning, students, dressed in their best traditional attire, gathered at their respective institutions to take part in the celebrations. Small pandals were also set up in some areas, where local residents paid obeisance to the Goddess of Learning. The puja concluded with the distribution of prasad.

