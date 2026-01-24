Saraswati Puja celebrated in educational institutions across Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Saraswati Puja was celebrated in educational institutions and households in Demow and its surrounding areas on Friday. Devotees invoked divine blessings for the enhancement of learning skills. Students prayed to Goddess Saraswati, after which young boys and girls came out onto the streets. The weather remained pleasant on Friday, and students visited educational institutions wearing colourful dresses. After the conclusion of the Puja, prasad was distributed among the students in the educational institutions.

