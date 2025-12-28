Eight handwritten magazines unveiled at PM Shri Dekorai Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The annual sports week and annual day function of PM Shri Dekorai Higher Secondary School, one of leading schools of secondary education located at Itakhola under Biswanath district culminated on Wednesday with unveiling of eight handwritten magazines altogether. The eight hand written magazines were unveiled on the eve of the colorful opening session and prize distribution ceremony of the school week by Ghana Bora, a retired teacher of the school and a prominent personality of Itakhola in the presence of invited guests, students, and parents. The chief inaugurator remarked that the beautiful tradition of the school's handwritten magazine publication has created a positive environment of intellectual consciousness among the students, and advised that Dekorai Higher Secondary School, a leading educational institution in the Itakhola region, should continue to provide social leadership through such activities. These handwritten magazines have been prepared under the supervision of chief coordinator Sharat Jyoti Saikia and the respective class supervisors. The magazines from Class VI to Class XII sequentially titled as 'Alati' (Class VI), 'Adhiti' (Class VII), 'Aakar' (Class VIII), 'Anweshan' (Class IX),

'Anukta' (Class X), 'Srijan - Eti Srishti' (Class XI, Arts Stream), 'Gomcheng' (Class XII, Arts Stream), 'Banijyam' (Commerce Stream). In the Lower Section (Classes VI to VIII), the best magazine award went to 'Akar', published under the supervision of teacher Rahul Sonar while the second best magazine award went to 'Adhiti', published under the supervision of teacher Priyanka Bora. In the higher section, the best magazine award went to 'Gomcheng' (Class XII Arts Stream), published under the supervision of teacher Parinata Kaushik on the other hand, the second best magazine award went to 'Banijyam' (Higher Secondary Commerce Stream), published under the joint supervision of teachers Ranit Bhattacharya and Hirak Jyoti Medhi. The best cover page award was bagged by 'Anweshan', published under the supervision of teachers Hemanta Rajbongshi and Sonali Handique while the best illustration award was won by 'Akar' under the supervision of Rahul Sonar.

