Massive Eviction Drive Initiated at Baghmari in Biswanath District

Biswanath: The administration of Biswanath district has begun a massive eviction process at Baghmari, targeting encroachers of government land. The eviction comes after a series of administrative and judicial processes. The process indicates a major step towards retrieving public land for proper utilisation.
According to the official sources, the district administrations had issued eviction notices to a total of 732 families in August last year. These families were being informed of their illegal occupation of the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land as per the counsel of Dag No. 203. This occupied land consists of around 265 bighas and is being utilised for the public. But the eviction was temporarily stopped as some of these families went to the High Court.
Following the judicial proceeding, a total of 68 families obtained interim court protection. Leaving these families behind, the district administration is now proceeding with evictions against a total of 664 others. According to officials, this eviction program is currently being implemented in line with legal requirements and procedures.
In order to ensure proper implementation and maintain law and order, a massive force of policemen has also been made present in the area. Heavy machinery has also been employed to demolish the illegal construction and recover the encroached land. Higher administrative authorities are also said to be keeping tabs on this action to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.
The eviction process is but one of the steps involved in the overall plan of the district administration to safeguard government-owned lands and discourage illegal occupation of reserved areas. The relevant authority has clarified once again that VGRs are intended for the collective benefit of villages and that their illegal occupation affects planning and development.
The official further stated that prior notices have been given to the encroachers to vacate the land willingly. Adding that sufficient time had also been provided. The authority has reiterated that this step was taken as a last resort, after all due processes have been exhausted.
Although the evictions have been carried out on a large scale, the Government believes that the initiative is necessary in order to maintain the rule of law and ensure the right use of public resources. Measures have been taken to ensure peace during the initiative. The eviction process at Baghmari is currently underway and is likely to continue until the entire encroached area is cleared out. It is one of the largest land recovery operations that the Biswanath district administration has launched in recent years.