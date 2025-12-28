Massive Eviction Drive Initiated at Baghmari in Biswanath District

Following the judicial proceeding, a total of 68 families obtained interim court protection. Leaving these families behind, the district administration is now proceeding with evictions against a total of 664 others. According to officials, this eviction program is currently being implemented in line with legal requirements and procedures.

In order to ensure proper implementation and maintain law and order, a massive force of policemen has also been made present in the area. Heavy machinery has also been employed to demolish the illegal construction and recover the encroached land. Higher administrative authorities are also said to be keeping tabs on this action to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.

The eviction process is but one of the steps involved in the overall plan of the district administration to safeguard government-owned lands and discourage illegal occupation of reserved areas. The relevant authority has clarified once again that VGRs are intended for the collective benefit of villages and that their illegal occupation affects planning and development.