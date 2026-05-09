Eight HSLC achievers felicitated at Purbakalakuchi–Taramatha Boro Masjid in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In an initiative taken by the Purbakalakuchi-Taramatha Boro Masjid Management Committee in Nalbari district, eight meritorious students from the area who achieved notable success in the recent High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination were felicitated at a public function held on Friday. The programme was organized at the premises of the Purbakalakuchi-Taramatha Boro Masjid under the chairmanship of committee President Alhaj Sadek Ali. Among those honoured were Surajit Akhtar, who secured third position in the HSLC examination, Suraj Ahmed, who obtained distinction, and star mark holders Ashikur Rahman, Fariha Jaman, Shemim Akhtar, Asif Ali, and Jerifar Islam. Jessica Mechbin, who had secured tenth position in the 2023 HSLC examination, was also felicitated on the occasion.

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