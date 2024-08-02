"Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive Launched in Kokrajhar and Biswanath Chariali with Ambitious Statewide Goals

KOKRAJHAR: As part of implementing the “Ek Ped Maa ke Nam” programme, the Kokrajhar district administration and the department of Forest, BTC jointly carried out a plantation drive at the premises of Bodoland Administrative Staff College situated at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar on Thursday. MLA Lawrence Islary began the plantation programme by planting a sapling. Eighty ACS probationers who are undergoing training at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College also took part in the tree-plantation programme.

Talking to reporters at Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar, MLA of Kokrajhar Lawrence Islary said under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government had aimed at making Assam a green state by carrying out massive plantation of trees in every district of the state. He said the state government had decided to plant 3 crore saplings across the state and this has begun from today.

Jayanta Kr. Brahma, DFO of Haltugaon Division, Kokrajhar said that the department had decided to plant 10 lakh trees in Kokrajhar district involving educational institutions, Self-Help Groups, police, villagers etc. He also said as many as 150 saplings were planted at the premises of Bodofa Cultural Complex on the first day and MLA Lawrence Islary ceremonially started the plantation programme where 80 ACS trainees of Bodoland Administrative Staff College from 24th batch along with the forest staff joined the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” programme.

The event was also attended by the Additional District Commissioner Wahidul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Nabneeta Sarma, DFO of Haltugaon Forest Division Jayanta Brahma, DDM of ASLRM Bichitra Birja Narzary and BTC Secretary Phami Brahma.

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Amrit Vriksha Andolan programme undertaken by the state government to plant commercial saplings was launched in Biswanath on Thursday. The programme which started in the premises of Biswanath District Commissioner’s office was attended by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, District Commissioner Dr Neha Yadav, and Superintendent of Police Subhashish Baruah along with officers and staff of the district administration and heads of all departments of Biswanath district.

Addressing the inaugural function, Biswanath Additional District Commissioner Dhrubajyoti Das highlighted the plantation programme. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Pramod Borthakur, District Commissioner Dr Neha Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer, East Sonitpur Forest Division, Biswajyoti Das etc said that it is an important campaign which could play an important role in increasing India’s green cover and preserving the environment. They also called upon all to work unitedly to make this special mission a success in Biswanath. The dignitaries present on the occasion planted ten saplings of valuable trees in the Kachari Maidan campus.

