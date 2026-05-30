Ekatar Enajori Manch Forms New Committee, Announces Special Awards for Three Personalities

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Ekatar Enajori Manch, a social organization formed through constructive discussions on social media involving people from Nalbari and different parts of Assam, has constituted a new committee and decided to confer special awards on three distinguished personalities in June this year.

The decisions were taken during an important meeting held at Euclid Academy, Nalbari, under the chairmanship of one of the organization’s key advisors, Dinesh Chandra Das. The meeting was attended by chief convenor Naren Rajbongshi, noted comedian Harish Talukdar, actor and social worker Dhiren Kumar Barman, poet Kandarpa Kumar Das, convenor Bibha Dutta, Shewali Das, Sanjay Das, coordinator Avantika Devi, Vicky Pathak, and several other members. During the meeting, members resolved to honour three distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to society in different fields. The organization also reaffirmed its commitment to working actively in the social, cultural, and educational sectors across Nalbari and Assam.

A new committee of the organization was also formed during the meeting. In the newly constituted body, Kandarpa Kumar Das and M. Mahibur Rahman were appointed as chief advisors, while Dinesh Chandra Das was elected president and Dhiren Kumar Barman was appointed executive president. Naren Rajbongshi was appointed general secretary of the organization.

Members of the organization expressed optimism that Ekatar Enajori Manch would continue to strengthen social unity and contribute meaningfully to cultural and community development activities in the future.

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