Missing Since Saturday, Nalbari Youth Found Dead in Pond Near Jamortol Temple

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Sensation gripped the Digheli Jamortol area in Nalbari district after the body of a missing youth was recovered from a pond on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Jyotish Das, who had reportedly been missing since Saturday. According to local sources, residents spotted the body floating in a pond surrounded by dense vegetation near the Burha Sochang Temple in the Jamortol locality. After receiving information about the incident, Nalbari Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the pond.

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