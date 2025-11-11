‘Ekta Padayatra’ to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, the district administration will organize a district-level ‘Ekta Padayatra,’ a specific rally on November 13 from Nehrubali field here.

The rally will start at 9 am and pass through various parts of the small town, concluding back at Nehrubali field.

Addressing a press conference at the District Commissioner’s office, District Commissioner Devasish Sharma said that the rally was being organized to pay tribute to Patel’s unparalleled contribution to India’s unity and integrity. The event is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘One India, Self-Reliant India.’

Besides, on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, various competitions, including quizzes, essay writing, and painting, among students from different educational institutions are being organized by the district administration, an official press note added.

Also Read: Nagaon to Host ‘March for Unity’ Marking 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel