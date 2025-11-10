Nagaon to Host ‘March for Unity’ Marking 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Nagaon: In a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Nagaon district administration will organise a grand “March for Unity” on November 13, 2025, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India. The initiative is part of the nationwide observance launched by the Government of India to celebrate Patel’s enduring contribution to the nation’s unity and integrity.

Announcing the details at a press conference held in the District Commissioner’s conference hall, District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, IAS, informed that the march will commence at 9:00 a.m. from the historic Nehru Bali Field and proceed through several key points, including Nagaon Commerce College, before culminating at the same venue.

“The March for Unity is a symbolic tribute to Sardar Patel’s immense role in unifying the country after Independence. It reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ which continues to inspire our governance and community spirit,” said DC Sharma.