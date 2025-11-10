Nagaon to Host ‘March for Unity’ Marking 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Nagaon: In a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Nagaon district administration will organise a grand “March for Unity” on November 13, 2025, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India. The initiative is part of the nationwide observance launched by the Government of India to celebrate Patel’s enduring contribution to the nation’s unity and integrity.
Announcing the details at a press conference held in the District Commissioner’s conference hall, District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, IAS, informed that the march will commence at 9:00 a.m. from the historic Nehru Bali Field and proceed through several key points, including Nagaon Commerce College, before culminating at the same venue.
“The March for Unity is a symbolic tribute to Sardar Patel’s immense role in unifying the country after Independence. It reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ which continues to inspire our governance and community spirit,” said DC Sharma.
In the run-up to the event, the administration has organised several competitions in educational institutions, including essay writing, quiz, and painting contests, to foster patriotism and awareness about Patel’s life among students. Schools and colleges across Nagaon have shown enthusiastic participation in these activities, reflecting the growing sense of pride and national unity among the youth.
Furthermore, Additional District Commissioners Sudeep Nath and Pankaj Nagbanshi, District Information and Public Relations Officer Mandira Chayengia, District Sports Officer Pratim Baruah, and members of the local media graced the occasion
Officials have urged the general public, students, and social organisations to join the upcoming rally in large numbers. The district administration has also made necessary security and traffic arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the march.
It aims to reaffirm Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ideals of unity, integrity, and self-reliance, values that continue to define India’s progress. The March for Unity is expected to witness a massive turnout, symbolising Nagaon’s collective commitment to upholding Patel’s legacy of an integrated and united nation.