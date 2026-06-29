Elderly and differently-abled railway passengers face accessibility problems in Nalbari

A Correspondent

NALBARI: Railway passengers in the Nalbari district continue to face significant hardship due to the lack of essential passenger amenities at the district’s four major railway stations — Nalbari, Tihu, Kaithalkuchi and Ghograpar. The situation has become particularly difficult for senior citizens, pregnant women, individuals with disabilities and sick passengers, who struggle to access platforms safely.

Among the four stations, Nalbari has two foot overbridges, while Tihu, Kaithalkuchi and Ghograpar each have only one. However, passengers allege that these foot overbridges have become a daily ordeal due to the absence of lifts, escalators or even ramps, making platform access extremely difficult for those with mobility challenges.

The inconvenience has reportedly increased after recent operational changes by the railway authorities, under which down-bound trains generally arrive on Platform No. 1 while up-bound trains halt on other platforms. As a result, passengers are frequently required to cross the foot-over-bridges to board or disembark trains, leading to overcrowding and greater inconvenience.

Passengers have expressed concern that women carrying infants, elderly travellers and physically challenged individuals are often forced to climb steep staircases while carrying luggage, exposing them to the risk of accidents. Many commuters describe the experience as exhausting and unsafe.

Another major grievance is the lack of basic facilities across all platforms. At most of these stations, drinking water and toilet facilities are available only on Platform No. 1, forcing passengers waiting on other platforms to cross the overbridge merely to access these essential services. Local commuters claim that despite repeated complaints, the railway authorities have failed to address these long-standing issues. They argue that the continued neglect of basic passenger infrastructure raises serious concerns about commuter safety, accessibility and the overall quality of public transport services.

Residents and regular passengers have demanded immediate intervention by the railway authorities. They have called for the installation of lifts or ramps alongside foot overbridges, the provision of toilets and drinking water facilities on every platform, and equal passenger amenities throughout all railway stations in the district. Concerned citizens have also warned that if the longstanding issues remain unresolved, public protests may intensify in the coming days, demanding improved infrastructure and passenger-friendly facilities at Nalbari district’s railway stations.

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