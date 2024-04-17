Elderly lifetime members of Axam Xahitya Xabha felicitated

GORESWAR: On the auspicious occasion of the Assamese New Year, the members of Goreswar Xahitya Xabha, celebrated the 2nd Bohag as “Nijar Din” on Monday. The members of Goreswar Xahitya Xabha paid a special visit to the residence of Lakshimai Devi of Barfukankhat village, Mahendra Boro of Rangmahal village, Gobinda Chandra Deka of Kerpavitha village and Kamaleswari Saikia of No 2 Goreswar village under Goreswar circle in Tamulpur district. The visit, which concided with the traditional Rongali Bihu celebrations, was a part a uniqe initiative by the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) to honour the life time members of 70 years and above of the Axam Xahitya Xabha.

During the visit, the members extended heartfelt Bihu wishes to the lifetime members and presented them with traditional Assamese offerings including Gamosa and Manpatra which was sent from the head office of Axam Xahitya Xabha.

The initiative aimed not only to seek blessings from senior citizens but also to draw inspiration from their lives and advocate for new creations.

During the felicitations programmes, Karuna Kanta Deka and Satyanath Thakuria, vice presidents, were present with Pradip Deka and Wahedur Rahman, president and secretary respectively of Goreswar Xahitya Xabha.

