Election campaign of UPPL’s Rwngwra Narzary at Mazbat

ORANG: UPPL’s high-profile leaders intensified election campaigns across the length and breadth of BTR. Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary took part in an election rally at Mazbat under the 39 No. Panchoi-Serfang council constituency.

The leader joined the campaign in support of the constituency’s nominated candidate Ramkaran Gour. Nearly three thousand workers and supporters attended the rally where the MP remarked that UPPL would once again form the government in BTR.

Meanwhile, reacting to the comment made by Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary that ‘this time we will be chief,’ the MP said, “There is no way BJP can form the government. This time BJP has just managed to dig a hole in BTR. Earlier they got 9 seats; at best this time they might gain one more.”

On ABSU’s open support to UPPL, the MP added, “Why only ABSU? All major Bodo organizations are in support of UPPL,” making a significant remark.

