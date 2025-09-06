Election Commission appoints senior officials as observers in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: With the political atmosphere heating up ahead of the forthcoming polls, the Election Commission has deputed senior officials as Election Observers across different constituencies of Udalguri district. The officials have begun scrutiny of nomination papers and also fixed schedules for public interaction at the Circuit House.

For 36 Harisinga (ST) Constituency, Hari Prasad Borah, ACS, Additional Secretary, has taken charge as the Election Observer. Borah, who arrived in Udalguri on September 3, oversaw the scrutiny of nomination papers and will be available for the public at Room No. 7 (Bagurumba), first floor, Udalguri Circuit House.

Meanwhile, Md Hanif Noorani, ACS, Joint Secretary, has been deputed as the Observer for 38 Bhairabkunda (ST) and 39 Pasnwi Serfang (non-ST) Constituencies. Noorani reached Udalguri on September 4 and visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner, where he inspected the scrutiny process. He will be available for public meetings at Room No. 5 (Rongali), first floor, Udalguri Circuit House.

In a similar manner, Bhupesh Chandra Das, ACS, Joint Secretary, has been appointed as the Observer for 34 Khaling Duar (ST) and 35 Mwdwibari (Open) constituencies. Das arrived on September 3 and will be meeting the public at Room No. 4 (Dhansiri, Ground Floor), Circuit House, Udalguri.

The Observer and Protocol Cell of Udalguri informed that these arrangements had been made to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections, where voters could freely interact with the appointed observers regarding any election-related issues.

