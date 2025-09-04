Election observer appointed for 37-Dwhwnsri (ST) BTC constituency

CORRESPONDENTS

ORANG/TANGLA: In view of the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the Election Commission has appointed Arup Kumar Sarma, Additional Secretary, as the Election Observer for the 37-Dwhwnsri (ST) Constituency. Sarma arrived in Udalguri on Tuesday and will oversee the electoral process to ensure a smooth, fair, and transparent conduct of the polls. He will be available for public interaction at Room No. 6 (Jhumur, 1st Floor) of the Circuit House, Udalguri, where voters, political representatives, and stakeholders can approach him with election-related grievances, concerns, or queries. The appointment underscores the Election Commission’s commitment to strengthening monitoring mechanisms and maintaining accountability in the democratic process within the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Also Read: BTC Election: Hagrama, Pramod Boro, Kampa file nomination papers for 2nd seats

Also Watch: