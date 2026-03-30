Election Observer Reviews Poll Station Readiness Across Bokakhat LAC

During the inspections, Barhath was briefed by local election officials on the steps taken to comply with Election Commission guidelines at each station.

He reviewed the arrangements in place to ensure a smooth, fair, and accessible voting experience for all electors — examining factors such as facilities at polling booths, accessibility provisions, and the deployment of election personnel.

The observer interacted directly with officials present and underlined the importance of strict adherence to election protocols and maintaining full transparency throughout the polling process.