Election Observer Reviews Poll Station Readiness Across Bokakhat LAC

General Observer Himmat Singh Barhath, IAS, conducted an on-ground inspection of polling stations across the 105 Bokakhat Legislative Assembly Constituency on Sunday, as part of the Election Commission of India's ongoing election preparedness review.
The visit covered multiple polling stations within the constituency, with the observer assessing the physical arrangements, logistical readiness, and overall preparedness for the April 9 Assembly election.
Also Read: Bokakhat farmers struggle as inadequate cold storage forces long-distance transport of potatoes
During the inspections, Barhath was briefed by local election officials on the steps taken to comply with Election Commission guidelines at each station.
He reviewed the arrangements in place to ensure a smooth, fair, and accessible voting experience for all electors — examining factors such as facilities at polling booths, accessibility provisions, and the deployment of election personnel.
The observer interacted directly with officials present and underlined the importance of strict adherence to election protocols and maintaining full transparency throughout the polling process.
The inspection was attended by:
ADC Golaghat and Circle Officer i/c Bokakhat, Debahuti Deka
Sector officers and zonal officers
Booth-Level Officers (BLOs)
Other election officials from the constituency
Each official briefed the observer on their specific area of responsibility, providing an end-to-end picture of the constituency's readiness ahead of polling day.
The Bokakhat inspection is part of a broader, statewide effort by the Election Commission to ensure that every constituency in Assam is fully prepared for a free, fair, and peaceful election.
General observers have been deputed across constituencies to conduct similar reviews, with their findings feeding into last-minute corrective actions where needed before April 9.