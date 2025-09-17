Election Observers hold briefing session for poll officials in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Election Observers Anupam Choudhury and Md Jabed Arman of Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division conducted a training-cum-briefing session for Micro Observers and Sector Zonal Officers of their respective constituencies at Kokrajhar Government College on Monday. The session was held in the presence of master trainers.

Anupam Choudhury, Observer for 10-Debargaon (ST), 11-Baukhungri (ST) and 12-Salakati (ST) constituencies, and Md Jabed Arman, Observer for 7-Fakiragram (Non-ST), 8-Dotma (ST), and 9-Banaragaon (ST) constituencies, jointly led the programme.

Also Read: Udalguri hosts joint civil–police meeting ahead of BTC Election 2025

Also Watch: