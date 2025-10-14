Discrepancies in Bokakhat voter list: 125-year-old listed with 28-year-old wife

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the revised voter list of No.1 Kuruwabahi Satra under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency, the name of a 125-year-old man has been included. The person is identified as Diganta Das, son of Hemkanta Das. In the voter list, Diganta Das is listed at serial number 686, with house number 147-B mentioned alongside. Surprisingly, his age is recorded as 125 years.

According to the same revised final voter list, the name of Diganta Das’s wife is Sumitra Das, appearing immediately after him at serial number 687. What has drawn attention is that Sumitra Das’s age is recorded as only 28 years.

Thus, according to the revised voter list, 125-year-old Diganta Das has a 28-year-old wife, Sumitra Das.

This anomaly in the voter list of the No.1 Kuruwabahi Satra polling station under the Bokakhat constituency has created a stir across Bokakhat. Such discrepancies appearing in the final voter list have caused confusion and inconvenience to many voters like Diganta Das.

