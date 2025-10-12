Injured elephant calf rescued from Tea Estate, shifted to Kaziranga for treatment

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A wild elephant calf has suffered due to the deep trenches dug and the barbed wires installed by the authorities of tea gardens located in the elephant movement zones of Golaghat district. On Saturday morning, Dr. Mohit from the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre of Kaziranga National Park, along with his team, provided medical treatment to the seriously injured calf at Udayan Tea Estate.

The medical team had arrived last night to treat the injured calf, but they faced difficulties in providing care since the mother elephant was present beside her calf. Only after the mother left this morning were they able to proceed with the treatment.

For advanced medical care, the injured elephant calf has now been taken to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Kaziranga National Park by Dr. Mohit and his associates.

Also Read: Assam: Wild Elephants Return Home as Nature Heals in Goalpara’s Paikan Reserved Forest

Also Watch: