Hunter Killed In Clash With Forest Workers At Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga: A suspected hunter was killed in an exchange of fire with forest workers during an anti-poaching operation in the Maitatapu area of the Budhapahar forest range, Kaziranga National Park, late Tuesday night.

According to preliminary reports, the forest protection team had received intelligence that a group of hunters had entered the forest around midnight. Acting swiftly, a joint team of forest guards and special task force members began a combing operation in the dense forest region.

Officials said that when the team tried to intercept the suspects, they were fired upon. The forest guards retaliated in self-defense, leading to a brief but intense confrontation. One hunter was shot and later succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.