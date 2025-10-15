Hunter Killed In Clash With Forest Workers At Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga: A suspected hunter was killed in an exchange of fire with forest workers during an anti-poaching operation in the Maitatapu area of the Budhapahar forest range, Kaziranga National Park, late Tuesday night.
According to preliminary reports, the forest protection team had received intelligence that a group of hunters had entered the forest around midnight. Acting swiftly, a joint team of forest guards and special task force members began a combing operation in the dense forest region.
Officials said that when the team tried to intercept the suspects, they were fired upon. The forest guards retaliated in self-defense, leading to a brief but intense confrontation. One hunter was shot and later succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.
A locally made rifle, sharp weapons, and animal snares were recovered from the site. No forest personnel were reported injured. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, though authorities suspect the group was part of a larger network involved in illegal hunting.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kaziranga, stated that the department has increased night patrols and surveillance in vulnerable zones. “Our teams are maintaining strict vigilance to prevent poaching attempts, especially with rising animal movements during the post-monsoon period,” the official said.
Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is globally recognized for its population of the one-horned rhinoceros and other endangered species.
A formal investigation is underway, and search operations continue to apprehend the absconding suspects.