Elephant Calf Rescued from Deepor Beel After Getting Separated from Herd

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A female elephant calf was rescued on Thursday from the Deepor Beel wetland on the outskirts of Guwahati after it got separated from its herd. According to reports, a herd of around 20 wild elephants entered the wetland area on Wednesday night in search of food. Early this morning, locals spotted a lone female calf, estimated to be about one-and-a-half years old, wandering along the banks of the waterbody. Upon receiving information about the stranded calf, Forest Department officials rushed to the spot. With the active cooperation of locals, the officials safely rescued the animal and guided it back towards the hilly areas along the Assam–Meghalaya border, where the herd is believed to be moving.

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