Elephant race takes centre stage at Suwari Festival along Assam-Meghalaya border

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Spreading a message of unity and cultural harmony, the Suwari Festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Muduki Playground, located along the Assam–Meghalaya border in South Kamrup under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area. The festival, which began in 2015 with the aim of fostering unity among diverse communities residing in the border region, has now entered its 12th year.

As per the schedule, the day began with a ceremonial sprinkling of holy water to purify the venue, followed by the installation of the deity. A plantation drive was also carried out by the staff of the Muduki Forest Range Office. The main entrance of the festival was formally inaugurated by celebration committee president Bijay Rabha, after which devotional naam-prasanga commenced.

A major attraction of the festival was the traditional games segment, conducted by former committee member Ratneswar Rabha. The highlight of the event—the elephant race competition—was inaugurated by Pankaj Lochan Goswami, Joint General Secretary of the Asom Jatiya Parishad.

Three elephants participated in the race. The tusker “Lakhi,” owned by Dilip Rabha and Panche Rabha, secured first position, while “Rijulena,” owned by Bhawen Rabha, finished second. “Parbati,” owned by Pradip Rabha, received a consolation prize.

It is noteworthy that while horse racing has traditionally been a regular feature of the festival, this year only two horses participated. As a result, instead of a competitive event, an exhibition horse run was organised for entertainment. The felicitation programme was conducted by former committee president Gobinda Rabha. During the event, distinguished guests were honoured, and students from the greater region who passed the High School Leaving Certificate examination with first and second divisions were felicitated. The Suwari Festival once again stood as a vibrant symbol of communal harmony, tradition, and cultural pride in the Assam–Meghalaya border region.

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