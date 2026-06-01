Eleven Youths Injured in Road Accident at Udalguri’s Ikrabari Area

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A tragic road accident at Fakidiya in the Ikrabari area under Rowta police station of Udalguri district left around eleven teenagers and youths injured on Sunday afternoon, creating panic and concern among locals. According to sources, the incident occurred at approximately 1:00 pm when a light commercial vehicle carrying a group of young boys was travelling from Chidakhowa towards Ikrabari. Eyewitnesses stated that the vehicle suddenly lost control and rammed into a roadside tree with great force. Immediately after the accident, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers. With the assistance of 108 ambulance services, all the injured were shifted to Rowta Model Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

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