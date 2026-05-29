Speeding Truck Claims Life of 10-Year-Old Crossing Road in Udalguri District

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a heartbreaking incident, a 10-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a speeding truck on the Assam Mala Road at Dhopguri under Orang police station in Udalguri district on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Jahir Ali, son of Mujamil Haque, a resident of Dhopguri village. According to police sources, the boy suddenly attempted to cross the road when he was hit by the truck bearing registration number AS25FC0960, which was heading from Guwahati towards Arunachal Pradesh.

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