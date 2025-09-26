Emergency phone number and control room established in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Aiming for a smooth and disciplined conduction of the upcoming Durga Puja, Bongaigaon district administration has established an emergency phone number, 7086793507, along with an emergency control room. Talking to the press, the District Information and Public relation Officer of Bongaigaon said, “This number will remain open round the clock and Sub-divisional Officer Debashish Bora will be in charge of the control room. People may contact this number for any kind of emergency service.”

Also Read: SMC Silchar cracks down on illegal use of subsidized LPG in eateries

Also Watch: