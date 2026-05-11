Eminent artistes and journalists honoured at Rongali Bihu celebration in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Rongali Bihu Celebration Committee of Mangaldai Lengeripara Tarun Sangha, in a unique initiative, honoured several beloved vocal artistes and journalists with awards on Saturday evening. Artiste Manisha Hazarika was conferred the Jayanta Hazarika Award, Malabika Bora the Hemanta Dutta Award, Kashmiri Saikia Das the Samarendra Narayan Dev Award, Sandhya Menon the Satish Das Award, and Bhanu Deka Sahariya the Kumar Anand Narayan Dev Award.

Additionally, Hemanta Kumar Baruah, senior journalist of Darrang, and a former student leader, was awarded the educationist Bichitra Kumar Medhi Memorial Award.

In total, 15 distinguished personalities from various fields of Darrang district were also awarded and felicitated at the Rongali Bihu celebration.

Also Read: Guwahati: National Panchayat Awards 2025; Assam bags three major honours