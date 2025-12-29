Eminent Educationist Binoy Krishna Bhattacharjee passes away at 92

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: Eminent educationist Professor Binoy Krishna Bhattacharjee breathed his last at his Delhi residence on Saturday night. He was 92. In his chequered career as an educationist, Professor Bhattacharjee served as the principal of Cachar College and later Deshabandhu College, New Delhi. Later he was deputed as the visiting professor in the English Department of Delhi University.

Binoy Krishna Bhattacharjee attained his master’s degree in English from Calcutta University. He started his career as a teacher in GC College and later moved to Karimganj College. He joined as the principal of Nehru College, Lakhipur, and then shifted to Cachar College, Silchar. During his tenure as the principal, the science stream was started in Cachar College. In the later stage, Bhattacharjee moved to Delhi and joined Deshabandhu College as its principal.

Bhattacharjee leaves behind his wife, Manjulika Bhattacharjee, former principal of Rabindra Sadan College, Karimganj, and two sons, Sougata and Sanjay.

