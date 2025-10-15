Eminent educationist Professor Jaynarayan Luitel felicitated in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A special felicitation ceremony was held at the Historic Baan Theatre auditorium in Tezpur to honour eminent educationist, revered teacher, noted litterateur, and language activist Professor Jaynarayan Luitel, retired faculty member of the Department of Political Science, Darrang College, Tezpur. The event was organized by Pushpalal Smriti Adhyayan Gosthi in the presence of leading intellectuals and members of Tezpur’s literary and cultural fraternity.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by noted Xatriya artiste and Satradhikar Bhava Goswami. Presided over by Mohan Subedi, President of Pushpalal Smriti Adhyayan Gosthi, the event featured welcome remarks by Professor Kamal Che Ayee of Tezpur College and an address on the purpose of the event by Mukti Luitel, Secretary of the organizing body.

A highlight of the ceremony was the release of a special felicitation volume dedicated to Professor Luitel, containing contributions from over a hundred admirers, including retired Professor Pahal Thapa of Kaliabor College and former member of the Assam Public Service Commission. Pushpadhar Sharma, retired Principal of Udalguri Higher Secondary School, delivered an extensive commentary on the felicitation volume, while young Karbi Anglong-based writer Jyoti Humagai also spoke at the event.

The cultural segment began with a Borgeet presentation by Roji Devi, followed by melodious group performances by Roji Devi, Madhu Kashyap, Prashanta Dey, and their ensemble, which enriched the ambience of the programme. Expressing his gratitude, Professor Jaynarayan Luitel, now 85, said that the love and respect he received through this felicitation had given him new inspiration and renewed zeal for further creative work.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and felicitation memento presented by Shashi Upadhyay, subject teacher of Silikhabari Higher Secondary School.

