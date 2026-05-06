Eminent physician Dr Chinmoy Choudhury passes away at 84

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The last rites of eminent medical practitioner and philanthropist Dr Chinmoy Choudhury were performed on Tuesday at Silchar Shamshan Ghat crematorium. Dr Choudhury breathed his last on Monday at his residence in Silchar following a prolonged illness. Dr Choudhury, 84, has left behind his wife, a son, and a daughter. He was suffering from pneumonia and recently underwent surgery after fracturing his leg.

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