Writer Deven Bhagawati passes away at 93 in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A prominent person of Dagaon in the Biswanath Chariali area and a literary figure, Deven Bhagawati, passed away on Thursday. He was 93. His death has been widely mourned in the area.

He joined as an assistant teacher at Monabari Primary School in 1962 and retired from teaching at Kadamoni Primary School and No. 2 Petuli Bari Primary School.

Bhagawati, who was associated with most of the social organisations of Biswanath Chariali, was also known as a good writer. Many of his short stories were published in local newspapers and magazines. On that day itself he had written letters in the editorial of the daily newspapers that there should be a bridge at Chaki Ghat and a documentary should be made on Shankardev.

He was also known as a good football player. He is survived by his wife, three daughters, a son, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law and grandchildren.

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